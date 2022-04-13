Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.30. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

