Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after buying an additional 220,983 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

