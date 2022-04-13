Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). Approximately 141,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 491,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.45 ($0.10).

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Cora Gold from $0.18 to $0.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.72 million and a P/E ratio of -26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.77.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

