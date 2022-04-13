Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPA. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Copa stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Copa by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Copa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

