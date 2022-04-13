Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNVY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08. Convey Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 147.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Convey Health Solutions by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

