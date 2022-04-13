Contrasting theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get SurgePays alerts:

This table compares SurgePays and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -26.50% N/A -122.16% theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,125.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SurgePays and theglobe.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and theglobe.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 0.89 -$13.53 million ($1.43) -2.64 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SurgePays beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About theglobe.com (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.