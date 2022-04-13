Contrasting MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

68.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 26.27 $135.04 million $0.73 67.29 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 0.30 $3.39 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Risk and Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 4 1 0 2.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 992.72%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

