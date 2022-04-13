Contrasting GreenBox POS (GBOX) & The Competition

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GreenBox POS to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s rivals have a beta of 1.97, indicating that their average share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GreenBox POS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 178 718 1018 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 48.39%. Given GreenBox POS’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -22.67% -15.80% -3.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -5.22 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.63 million 21.36

GreenBox POS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenBox POS rivals beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.