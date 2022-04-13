Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $71,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,529. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

