Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 294,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 95,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of C$20.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

