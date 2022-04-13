Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 294,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 95,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The company has a market cap of C$20.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42.
Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:CEM)
