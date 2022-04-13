Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

