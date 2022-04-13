Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

