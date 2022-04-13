Comparing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mannatech and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62% Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.40 $9.84 million $4.72 7.01 Cresco Labs $821.68 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mannatech and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 293.22%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

