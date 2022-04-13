Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.85. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 6,006 shares.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

