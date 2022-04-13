Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $52.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.49%.
About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
