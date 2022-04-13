Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

