Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

