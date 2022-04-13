CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.49. CommScope shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 30,631 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

