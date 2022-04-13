Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

PENN opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

