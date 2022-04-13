Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 54 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $289.09 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.82. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

