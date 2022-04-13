Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

NUMG stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

