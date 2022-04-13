Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

