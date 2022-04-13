Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 616,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,671,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.

NYSE:AJG opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

