Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $453.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

