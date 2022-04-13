Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 180,481 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.