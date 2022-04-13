Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.