Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is benefitting from its robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which along with a full-price selling landscape boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The solid performance reflects the strength of the company’s brands. However, the company has been seeing high SG&A costs and elevated ocean freight costs for a while now. The year-over-year rise in SG&A expenses can be attributed to costs for supporting business growth, which include increased global retail, incentive compensation, demand creation and personnel costs. Management expects the gross margin to contract about 160 basis points and reach nearly 50% in 2022.”

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.57.

COLM stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

