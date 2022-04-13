Collective Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CO2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $80,791.59 and $93.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00034985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00104716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars.

