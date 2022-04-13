Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down to $3.14

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.03. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 26,992 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 614,777 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

