Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of GLO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

