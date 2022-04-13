Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,978,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 292,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 204,306 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 1,272,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,313. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

