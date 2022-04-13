Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,254 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 536,653 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.