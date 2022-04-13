Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives $10.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Research analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

