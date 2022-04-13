Clarius Group LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 448,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 611,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 283,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

