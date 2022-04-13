Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.08) to GBX 3,720 ($48.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.56) to GBX 3,750 ($48.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.64) to GBX 3,544 ($46.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,652 ($47.59).

SDR opened at GBX 3,178 ($41.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,674 ($34.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($50.99). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.71), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($173,700.34).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

