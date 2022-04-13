Citigroup Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Neutral

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $710,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

