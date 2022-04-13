Citigroup Begins Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

