Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Citi Trends stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

