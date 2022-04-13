Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $129.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.