Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce $43.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.56 billion and the lowest is $42.46 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $178.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $187.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Shares of CI stock opened at $254.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

