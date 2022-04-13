CIBC Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.01.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,950. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.