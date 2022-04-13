Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 247.5% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,879. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

