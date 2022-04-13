Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Shares of CB opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Chubb by 34.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

