Christopher A. Jessup Sells 34,433 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,730.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAR stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $12,848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

