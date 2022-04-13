Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 547,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHH traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.