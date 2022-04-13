China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CYYHF remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yongda Automobiles Services (CYYHF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.