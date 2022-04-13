China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CYYHF remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

