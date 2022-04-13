China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRPJY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

