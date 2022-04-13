China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.46

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 10352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

