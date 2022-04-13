Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $613.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

