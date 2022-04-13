Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.50

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.50 and traded as high as C$14.80. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 9,683 shares trading hands.

CHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. Analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Also, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 328,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,848,519.68. Insiders sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $397,355 in the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

