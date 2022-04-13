Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

CMPI stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

